Softball tournament company launches gofundme for 16-year-old killed in Marion County

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The youth sports community is trying to raise money for the family of a teenage girl and softball player who died after being shot in Ocklawaha.

Southeastern Fastpitch, a softball tournament company, has launched a gofundme to raise money for the family of Layla Danielle Silvernail, 16. The money will be used to fund funeral and memorial expenses.

The fundraiser explains, Layla “has been playing softball all her life in Recreation and Travelball. She is the definition of a team player and an amazing athlete. She loved the game of softball, was a great pitcher and could play any position her team needed. She uplifted all of her teammates! She has been taken from us too soon and will be greatly missed.”

RELATED: Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Layla was found with a gunshot wound to the head along Southeast 183rd Avenue Road. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed Layla died in the hospital after showing no signs of brain activity. The fundraiser states the family “has decided to donate her organs so she can help others in the wake of this tragedy.”

Marion County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after three teenagers were shot and their bodies dumped in multiple locations in Ocklawaha

Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively searching for those responsible for shooting Layla. Two other teenagers were also found in separate locations around Ocklawaha.

Officials have not released the names of the other victims, but have confirmed, the bodies they found were of a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. The boy was found along the side of Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court. The girl’s body was found in Layla’s partially submerged car near Malauka Loop.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.