Tech Tuesday: Martinson Machine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovative. In order to foster a sustainable and eco-friendly world, we need innovative technologies, and that’s exactly what Martinson Machine is doing. Today I’m joined by their CEO, Rodrigo. Rodrigo, thanks so much for being here today.

Thanks for having me.

What technologies are being used?

Pretty much we develop a real-time energy monitoring system to enable customers and energy providers to understand their energy consumption in a real time.

What’s the story behind Martinson Machine?

Once I heard Peter Drucker’s saying that everything you cannot measure, you cannot control it. That pretty much sparked my desire to help people control their energy consumption. In 2011, I was introduced to a company to develop the first smart meter in Brazil. So I made a patent right there, and after a couple of years developing that, I decided to move to the US and I never heard about Gainesville before. Because of a family connection, I heard about the UF Innovative, so I ended up in here in Gainesville and I was introduced to this amazing environment that helped me get a lot of connections, they have a lot of resources that pretty much boosted my company to be the stage that we are at today.

Tell us more about the app you created. The app is a user-friendly app that pretty much gives, to the user, a better understanding what’s happening inside of their house or their businesses. So instead of using very weird and not well known technical terms of energy, we translate that to money so people can understand better what’s happening with their energy.

How can viewers save energy while at work or at home?

Inside of that app, we have a couple alarms that pretty much dictates or help you understand how your consumption is, so it pretty much makes you accountable based on your own preferences.

What is next for the technology you guys are currently working on?

Oh yeah, that’s going to be big, because as you probably know, AI plays a big role on our society right now and we definitely going to introduce AI to our system to really help our customers even more. The AI will be able to identify which appliances are consuming more energy than others, and we be able to predict if that particular appliance are getting broken or malfunction as well.

Well, thank you Rodrigo for being here today. That’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next week.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: Biome Future

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.