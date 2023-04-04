Vanguard goes extra innings to beat Trenton in softball thriller, 3-2

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Vanguard softball team outlasted Trenton on Monday, winning 3-2 in eight innings to reach 11-3 overall.

A controversial play in the top of the eighth proved to be the difference. With the bases loaded for Vanguard and one out, the Knights’ Alivia Vance hit the ball in the infield, enabling Trenton to throw home for a force out. Destiny Horcajo was called safe at the plate, though, as it was ruled the catcher was off the plate when she received the throw. Vanguard held off Trenton in the bottom of the eighth to clinch the win. Trenton dropped to 8-6-1 overall with its second straight loss.

The Tigers scored their two runs off of bunts. Hailey Blankenship reached on a bunt that scored Brandy Dees in the bottom of the second. Dees contributed a sacrifice in the fourth that brought Payton Campbell to the plate.

Vanguard scored its other runs off the bat of Lillyan Land, who struck for an RBI double in the first. Land came through again in the sixth with a single, and the tying run came across due to an error on the play.

Vanguard travels to Santa Fe on Thursday, while Trenton is home against Bell on Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.