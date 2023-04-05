Alachua County moving forward with plans for meat processing facility in Newberry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of moving forward with plans for a meat processing facility in Newberry.

“I think that it’s really, really important for us to start focusing on investing on our local food system,” said commission chair, Anna Prizzia. “By reinvesting in our local food system, and building infrastructure for a resilient local food system, it addresses a lot of complex issues.”

The plant faced strong opposition from protesters concerned about the health of meat for humans, environmental impacts and animal abuse.

“We know that eating all different types of animals and things that come from them are related to diabetes,” said Shannon Blair, “stroke, heart disease, cancers.”

“If Gainesville wants to do something to increase food security,” said Harris Max, “we need to incentivize fruits, vegetable, legumes, nuts.”

However, Prizzia believes that having a local plant to process meat will actually reduce Alachua County’s carbon footprint.

“By not sending them to confinement feeding operations and letting them live on pasture for their lives,” said Prizzia, “as well as not transporting them long distances, we are reducing the carbon footprint.”

One farmer at the meeting said being able to provide meats directly to consumers will increase their profits by 30 to 40 percent.

They also say it will reduce carbon emissions by limiting the amount of transportation that needs to be done.

“It helps us address issues of climate change,” said Prizzia, “we protect those rural ranches and lands that can sequester carbon and protect our water quality and water quantity.”

The only commissioner to vote against the plant was Ken Cornell.

Cornell sent TV20 a statement after the vote.

“With so many needs through out our Community,” said Cornell, “I just can’t support the use of public dollars to build a County owned meat processing plant. No other County in the State of Florida is pursing this type of project, and I’m not aware of any other County in the entire Country that owns a slaughterhouse.”

RELATED: Plans for slaughterhouse in Newberry being met with resistance as commissioners move forward

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.