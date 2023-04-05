Alachua County School Board votes to move forward with rezoning process

The school board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to begin the full rezoning process in time for the 2024-2025 school year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After parent and student frustration boiled over, Alachua County schools will be fully rezoned in about a year and a half.

Many had wanted to “spot rezone” some overcrowded schools for this fall, but that would eliminate the opportunity for comprehensive zoning the next year.

Board chair Tina Certain and Leonetta Mcnealy voted against the process.

“When folks say ‘Spot’ isn’t the way to go, we did a spot rezoning last spring. When we rebuilt Idyllwild and opened that school up, it was going to be over capacity and we already rebuilt Metcalf and it had a lot of capacity, so we did just consider those two schools”, said Certain.

This comprehensive rezoning would include all K-12 students in the county.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

