Caring and Sharing School in Gainesville receives $75,000 grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jacobs Engineering and Gainesville Regional Utilities awarded the school with a $75,000 grant.

The money will be distributed over the next three years.

It will go towards things like classroom laptops and STEM summer camp scholarships.

“We believe that we’re successful because we have high expectations of the students,” said Curtis Peterson, the principal of Caring and Sharing. “We have high parent involvement and with people like these guys, we have high community involvement. The community, parents, and staff work together to better the kids”

Caring and Sharing was chosen because of their academic programming and providing real-life activities to students

