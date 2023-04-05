Columbia baseball team holds off Buchholz, 7-6 in matchup of top 10 teams

The Bobcats once trailed, 6-1 before mounting comeback effort
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 4, 2023
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Tuesday’s showdown between 10-3 Buchholz and 14-2 Columbia lived up to the billing. The Bobcats came into the matchup ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, while the Tigers held the No. 4 position in Class 5A. Columbia blew a 6-1 lead, but still managed to edge Buchholz, 7-6 for its eighth straight win.

Ayden Phillips provided an early jolt for Columbia, a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 6-1 to start the sixth, Buchholz put together a rally. Kai So produced the big blow, a bases-clearing double to pull the Bobcats to within one. So then scored on a hit batter to tie the game, 6-6.

Phillips produced the go-ahead RBI in the bottom of the sixth, an infield hit that scored Grant Bowers to close the scoring.

The same two teams mett again on Friday in Gainesville.

