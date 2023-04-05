Crash in Suwannee County kills two, including three-year-old girl and injuries four

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash on I-10 left two dead, including a 3-year-old girl, and four injured Tuesday night.

FHP troopers say a car traveling west on I-10 near mile marker 285 when the car veered left for an unknown reason and entered the median and began to rollover.

A 27 year old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passengers were transported to several hospitals including UF Health Shands Gainesville and Lake City Medical Center with ranging injuries.

The 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at HCA Florida Suwannee Emergency.

Troopers say the crash is under investigation.

I-10 lanes are open and moving at normal speeds.

