Danscompany of Gainesville takes center stage with new production
By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “State of Wonder” production will take the stage this Saturday, April 8th.

There will be two showtimes at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 1 pm and 7 pm.

The show follows the main character, Marj, on an adventure through popular, historic spots in Florida.

Dancers Maddie Bledsoe, Sloane Walsh, Kylie Clinton, and Macey Johnson spoke to TV20′s Kristin Chase more about the show.

Tickets are available online and at the Phillips Center.

