Family identifies second victim in Ocklawaha teen murders

Gofundme raises money for family of Camille Quarles, 16.
Gofundme raises money for family of Camille Quarles, 16.(gofundme)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family member has confirmed to TV20 the name of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a submerged car in Marion County. She was one of three teenagers found dead in the area of Forest Lakes Park.

The family of Camille Quarles has set up a gofundme to raise money for funeral expenses after her body was found on Saturday near Malauka Loop in Ocklawaha.

The fundraiser explains Camille has an older brother Tray and a younger sister Madison. Camille was being raised by her Aunt Amy Sullivan and she lived with her cousins James and Lily.

Her younger sister wrote the following: “Camille was a very beautiful person. She was really good at softball, she liked volleyball and basketball. She liked puzzles. She was really good at braiding my hair. She might’ve had ups and downs in life but she was still a good person. Camille liked to draw people and flowers. She loved clothes and shoes. I will forever miss my sister.”

Forest Lakes Park Homicides Coverage:
Sheriff Billy Woods investigates ‘hybrid gangs’ in connection to the murder of 3 teenagers
Sheriff Billy Woods investigates ‘hybrid gangs’ in connection to the murder of 3 teenagers
Softball tournament company launches gofundme for 16-year-old killed in Marion County
Southeastern Fastpitch raises money for the family of Layla Silvernail, 16.
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha

Two other teenagers were found dead in the days before Camille’s body was discovered. Layla Silvernail, 16, was found alive on Thursday night along Southeast 183rd Avenue Road. She was taken to the hospital and her death was confirmed on Tuesday.

On Friday, a 17-year-old boy was found dead on the side of Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court. His identity has not been released due to the family’s request.

Family and friends of the three victims gathered on Tuesday evening for a memorial at Carney Island Boat Ramp.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says so-called “hybrid gangs” are being investigated in connection to the murder of three teenagers in Ocklawaha

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods confirmed the three victims were friends and were together leading up to their deaths. Detectives are investigating the involvement of possible “hybrid gangs.” He could not clarify if any of the victims were involved in gang activity.

The sheriff says they are investigating multiple suspects. They do not believe the killings are the work of a serial killer.

Southeastern Fastpitch, a softball tournament company, has also launched a gofundme to raise money for the family of Layla Danielle Silvernail, 16. The money will be used to fund funeral and memorial expenses.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions

Latest News

Lanes reopen on I-75 after crash in Gainesville
Sharing and Caring School in Gainesville receives $75,000 grant
Caring and Sharing School in Gainesville receives $75,000 grant
Putnam County deputies arrest man threatening to blow up Rodman Dam
Emergency crews block lanes on I-75 Southbound near Williston Road while responding to a crash
Lanes reopen on I-75 after crash in Gainesville