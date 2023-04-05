Florida Senate moves forward with proposal increasing regulations for insurance companies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Drawing pushback from insurance and business groups, a Florida Senate committee Wednesday backed a proposal that supporters say will increase transparency and accountability for insurance companies.

The bill comes as many Floridians continue trying to recover from last year’s one-two punch of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole and after lawmakers passed a series of legal protections for insurance companies.

The measure would make wide-ranging changes, including increasing fines that regulators can slap on insurers, increasing information-reporting requirements and requiring that rate filings reflect changes in laws aimed at helping insurers. State Senator Travis Hutson is the bill sponsor.

“We are going to really go after those bad actors. I think that you’re going to see that what we have in this bill is a lot more teeth”, said Sen. Hutson.

But insurance-industry groups and the Florida Chamber of Commerce objected to parts of the bill, which comes after lawmakers in recent months passed major changes to try to shore up the troubled property-insurance industry and shield insurers and other businesses from costly lawsuits. Carolyn Johnson is a lobbyist for the Florida Chamber.

According to Carolyn Johnson, “We have started hearing from all kinds of insurance companies that are our members that are concerned with how this bill will impact them.”

The proposal comes during a tumultuous time in the insurance market, particularly after last year’s hurricanes. Those storms exacerbated problems that had already led to property insurers dropping customers and raising rates — and, in some cases, going insolvent.

