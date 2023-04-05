Florida Senate moves forward with proposal increasing regulations for insurance companies

A Florida Senate committee Wednesday backed a proposal that supporters say will increase transparency and accountability for insurance companies.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Drawing pushback from insurance and business groups, a Florida Senate committee Wednesday backed a proposal that supporters say will increase transparency and accountability for insurance companies.

The bill comes as many Floridians continue trying to recover from last year’s one-two punch of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole and after lawmakers passed a series of legal protections for insurance companies.

The measure would make wide-ranging changes, including increasing fines that regulators can slap on insurers, increasing information-reporting requirements and requiring that rate filings reflect changes in laws aimed at helping insurers. State Senator Travis Hutson is the bill sponsor.

“We are going to really go after those bad actors. I think that you’re going to see that what we have in this bill is a lot more teeth”, said Sen. Hutson.

TRENDING: University of Florida joins FSU in banning TikTok, effective immediately

But insurance-industry groups and the Florida Chamber of Commerce objected to parts of the bill, which comes after lawmakers in recent months passed major changes to try to shore up the troubled property-insurance industry and shield insurers and other businesses from costly lawsuits. Carolyn Johnson is a lobbyist for the Florida Chamber.

According to Carolyn Johnson, “We have started hearing from all kinds of insurance companies that are our members that are concerned with how this bill will impact them.”

The proposal comes during a tumultuous time in the insurance market, particularly after last year’s hurricanes. Those storms exacerbated problems that had already led to property insurers dropping customers and raising rates — and, in some cases, going insolvent.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

Kevin Brown, 32, and Rosa Cibany, 29, were arrested after their child reported to staff members...
Parents arrested after child reports abuse to school staff
Parents arrested after child reports abuse to school staff
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not run for reelection
Marion County deputies retrace location of car used in Ocklawaha teen murders
Ocala woman arrested after tip accuses her of performing sex acts on a toddler