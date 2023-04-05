Gainesville Police investigating after skull, human remains found on worksite

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are investigating a site where a skull and other human remains were found.

Workers on a lot at Southwest 13th Street were clearing land when they found part of a human skull.

GPD investigators are currently on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details are available.

