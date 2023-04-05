Gainesville Police investigating after skull, human remains found on worksite
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are investigating a site where a skull and other human remains were found.
Workers on a lot at Southwest 13th Street were clearing land when they found part of a human skull.
GPD investigators are currently on the scene.
This developing story will be updated as more details are available.
