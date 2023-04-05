Gainesville Police pull over stolen car, arrest three on 10 charges of fraud, impersonation each

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police arrested three South Floridians in Gainesville Tuesday after they were found with drivers licenses, credit cards, bank checks, and a social security card.

Officers pulled over Aneko Cartwright, 25, Catelyn Kirchner, 33, and Amanda Karstens, 40, for a window tint violation.

GPD officials say they smelled marijuana when pulling the three over.

Police pulled Cartwright out of the car to issue a written warning, who told officers that there was marijuana inside the vehicle belonging to him.

Police searched the vehicle based on Cartwright’s admission, and found various stolen IDs and credit/debit cards.

GPD detectives say they found the following:

2 stolen drivers’ licenses

1 stolen social security card

7 stolen credit/debit cards

1 fraudulent bank check

3 Adderall pills

2 Oxycodone pills

19 grams of marijuana

27 Clonazepam pills

Large amounts of dollar bills, held together with rubber bands

GPD officials say none of the stolen IDs or cards matched with the suspects’ names.

TRENDING: Ocala woman arrested after tip accuses her of performing sex acts on a toddler

Police also noticed multiple punch marks on the windows of the car they were driving.

GPD officials say the punch marks were consistent with punch marks made by burglars, determining that the car they were driving was stolen.

Officers called the owner of the car, who lived in Arkansas.

The victim told police the car carried his wallet and his wife’s purse. He also told police that there were multiple attempts to cash checks from their account, ranging from $6,000 to $10,000.

All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Alachua County Jail, and are held on 10 charges of fraud/impersonation each.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.