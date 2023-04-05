Lake City and Columbia County Commissioners will discuss $150,000 annual maintenance plan for Richardson Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The back and forth between the Columbia County and Lake City commission on what to do with the Richardson Community Center could be settled today. The Richardson Community Center is owned by Lake City but run by the Columbia County Recreation Department.

RELATED: Columbia County Commission accepts deed to Richardson Center if city agrees to pay $150,000 a year to maintain it

For months, the county and city couldn’t see eye to eye on what to do with the building. So, Columbia County commissioners voted last month to accept the deed to the center if Lake City agrees to pay $150,000 annually for maintenance. The maintenance includes improving facilities and programs offered out of the center.

Lake city mayor Stephen Witt told TV20 last month this agreement may have come at a wrong time.

“It’s going to be a tough budget this year,” said Witt. “The expenses going up and items such as redoing city hall, the new fire station and different programs we’re doing, so you know it’s going to be tough. We have to get with staff and see what we can afford to do and what it would cost us if we kept it and maintained it, which I don’t think we can for 150.”

The Richardson center is a hub for basketball, football, pickleball and other recreational sports and programs in Lake City.

The meeting will be held at the city hall in Lake City on the second floor at 6 p.m. tonight.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.