Lanes reopen on I-75 after crash in Gainesville

Emergency crews block lanes on I-75 Southbound near Williston Road while responding to a crash
Emergency crews block lanes on I-75 Southbound near Williston Road while responding to a crash(FL511)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews temporarily blocked lanes of traffic on Interstate 75 while responding to a crash near Gainesville on Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. just south of the Williston Road exit on I-75 Southbound.

Two semi-trucks and several other vehicles were involved in the collision. No injuries were reported.

By about 10 a.m., lanes were reopened on the interstate allowing traffic to flow with little obstruction.

