Municipal election results across Levy County

New Levy County municipal leaders will be sworn-in in the coming days.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the county seat of Bronson, Virginia Phillips beat Mark Kjeseth by 50 votes to win seat two.

The seat four race was ten times tighter, as Franklin Schuler Jr. won by a five vote margin over Jordan Jabbar.

Moving down U.S highway 98 to Inglis, Commissioner Steven Schwing beat Mayor Drew White and Harry Brodhead.

Susan Gil Sims will stay on the council and be joined by Daniel Hill, the top vote getter.

Voters in neighboring Yankeetown picked Laurence Vorisek, Kat Atherley, and John Pisano to the town council. The only current council member who re-ran unsuccessfully was Jeffery Saint John.

Nearly 60% of voters support adding certain property rights to the town’s comprehensive plan.

Finally Gail Lamb, Russell Meeks Sr., Therese Granger, and Zim Padget were the top voter-getters Tuesday and will join the Otter Creek Town Council.

65 people voted in this town election

