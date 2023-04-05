No. 3 Gator baseball team shakes off slow start, beats Bethune-Cookman, 8-4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team’s stats indicate dominance. The Gators are averaging 10 runs per game this season, and with Tuesday’s victory over Bethune-Cookman, improve to 25-5 overall. Interestingly enough, 13 of those wins have been in come from behind fashion.

Florida shook off a three-run homer in the top of the first by the Wildcats’ Robert Moya to win, 8-4, setting itself up for an SEC road series at No. 11 Tennessee beginning on Thursday.

The Gators chipped away methodically at the three-run deficit. Jac Caglianone delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the first to make it a 3-2 game. Florida then took the lead in the fourth on sacrifice flies by Michael Robertson and Wyatt Langford.

Up 5-4, Florida added three more runs in the seventh. Josh Rivera singled home Caglianone to make it 6-4. BT Riopelle followed with Florida’s only home run of the night, an opposite field two-run shot, his fifth of the season.

Clete Hartzog (1-0) picked up the win in relief after allowing an earned run in the fifth inning. The Florida bullpen is now 8-0 over the team’s last 16 games.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.