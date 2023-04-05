No. 3 Gator baseball team shakes off slow start, beats Bethune-Cookman, 8-4

BT Riopelle hit Florida’s only home run of the night, his fifth of the season to close the scoring
Florida catcher BT Riopelle (15) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game...
Florida catcher BT Riopelle (15) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team’s stats indicate dominance. The Gators are averaging 10 runs per game this season, and with Tuesday’s victory over Bethune-Cookman, improve to 25-5 overall. Interestingly enough, 13 of those wins have been in come from behind fashion.

Florida shook off a three-run homer in the top of the first by the Wildcats’ Robert Moya to win, 8-4, setting itself up for an SEC road series at No. 11 Tennessee beginning on Thursday.

The Gators chipped away methodically at the three-run deficit. Jac Caglianone delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the first to make it a 3-2 game. Florida then took the lead in the fourth on sacrifice flies by Michael Robertson and Wyatt Langford.

Up 5-4, Florida added three more runs in the seventh. Josh Rivera singled home Caglianone to make it 6-4. BT Riopelle followed with Florida’s only home run of the night, an opposite field two-run shot, his fifth of the season.

Clete Hartzog (1-0) picked up the win in relief after allowing an earned run in the fifth inning. The Florida bullpen is now 8-0 over the team’s last 16 games.

