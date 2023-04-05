Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not run for reelection

Mayor Kent Guinn speaks with TV20's Lisa Sacaccio for our Local Leaders series
Mayor Kent Guinn speaks with TV20's Lisa Sacaccio for our Local Leaders series
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than a decade leading the city of Ocala, Mayor Kent Guinn says he is not seeking another term in office.

Guinn made the announcement at Tuesday’s city council meeting that he will not run for re-election this fall. He has served as mayor since 2011 and city council member for 12 years before that.

The mayor didn’t explain his decision but he says he plans to stay involved in the community. He is reviewing a number of opportunities in the public and private sectors.

“People asking me this for a long, long time about whether I’m gonna run or not gonna run,” said Guinn during the meeting. “I have made a decision, I’m not gonna run for mayor for this next term”

Voters will pick a new mayor and two council members on Sept.19.

Mayor Guinn sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio for a “Local Leaders” segment

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

