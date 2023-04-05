Ocala woman arrested after tip accuses her of performing sex acts on a toddler

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers arrested a woman Tuesday night who they say sexually assaulted a child under 12 years old.

Officers say the Department of Children and Families received a tip that Alexis Carrol, 27, performed sexual acts on a toddler and that a video existed of the incident.

Police say Carrol was already known to them because she lived with three people who were arrested in March 2022 in a separate sexual battery case.

OPD detectives determined they had probable cause to arrest Carrol. She is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

