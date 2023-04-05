Ocala woman arrested after tip accuses her of performing sex acts on a toddler

Alexis Carrol, 27, was arrested for sexual battery on a child under 12
Alexis Carrol, 27, was arrested for sexual battery on a child under 12(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers arrested a woman Tuesday night who they say sexually assaulted a child under 12 years old.

Officers say the Department of Children and Families received a tip that Alexis Carrol, 27, performed sexual acts on a toddler and that a video existed of the incident.

Police say Carrol was already known to them because she lived with three people who were arrested in March 2022 in a separate sexual battery case.

RELATED: Polyamorous couple arrested in child sex abuse case

OPD detectives determined they had probable cause to arrest Carrol. She is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions

Latest News

UF is the latest university to ban TikTok, following an emergency regulation from the Board Of...
University of Florida joins FSU in banning TikTok, effective immediately
Family identifies second victim in Ocklawaha teen murders
Gofundme raises money for family of Camille Quarles, 16.
Family identifies second victim in Ocklawaha teen murders
Lanes reopen on I-75 after crash in Gainesville