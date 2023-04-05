Ocala woman arrested for sexual battery on child under 12

Alexis Carrol, 27, was arrested for sexual battery on a child under 12
Alexis Carrol, 27, was arrested for sexual battery on a child under 12
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers arrested a woman Tuesday night who they say sexually assaulted a child under 12 years old.

Police say a previous investigation from March 2022 helped them find Alexis Carrol, 27.

RELATED: Polyamorous couple arrested in child sex abuse case

Officers say The Department of Children and Families received a tip that Carrol performed sexual acts on a toddler, and that a video existed of the incident.

OPD detectives investigated Carrol, and arrested her on probable cause.

