Ocala woman arrested for sexual battery on child under 12

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers arrested a woman Tuesday night who they say sexually assaulted a child under 12 years old.

Police say a previous investigation from March 2022 helped them find Alexis Carrol, 27.

Officers say The Department of Children and Families received a tip that Carrol performed sexual acts on a toddler, and that a video existed of the incident.

OPD detectives investigated Carrol, and arrested her on probable cause.

