Paige’s Kitchen: Easter Bunny Salad

You can get creative with the center garnish by using radishes, baby carrots or whatever you like.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some memories of childhood last a lifetime. To this day I can still hear my family clapping when I brought a platter of these bunnies to our Easter table buffet. I hope you can create a moment like that with the children in your life.

I bought several cans of pears for this recipe because the number of pears in each can will vary. Plus, the pears are not uniform in size in the cans. So, if you want to play it safe I recommend buying several cans.

I also think Boston lettuce works best for each bunny but if you want to use a loose leaf lettuce or baby spinach that will work just fine. You can get creative with the center garnish by using radishes, baby carrots or whatever you like. Enjoy!

Ingredients

· 2 or 3 cans of pear halves in fruit juice

· Whole cloves (or raisins cut in half)

· Hot Tamales candies or Red hot cinnamon candies

· Almonds sliced

· Cottage cheese

· Boston lettuce leaves

Instructions

1.  Wash lettuce and place leaves on a platter.

2.  Drain pear halves and pat dry. Place on platter as shown in picture.

3.  Push cloves into the pears to resemble eyes. Or you can cut raisins in small pieces and place on pears to resemble eyes.

4.  Cut ends off a Hot Tamale candy to resemble a nose or lace the cinnamon candies at the end of each pear for the nose. (You may want to do this just before serving since the red color will spread from the pear juices).

5.  Push 2 almond slices into the top of each pear for the bunny ears.

6.  Place a small scoop of cottage cheese at the end of each pear for the tail

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Panettone French Toast

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

Caring and Sharing School in Gainesville receives $75,000 grant
Paige’s Kitchen: Easter Bunny Salad
Police pulled over Amanda Karstens (left), Aneko Cartwright (middle), and Catelyn Kirchner...
Gainesville Police pull over stolen car, arrest three on 10 charges of fraud, impersonation each
Mayor Kent Guinn speaks with TV20's Lisa Sacaccio for our Local Leaders series
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not run for reelection