Paige’s Kitchen: Easter Bunny Salad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some memories of childhood last a lifetime. To this day I can still hear my family clapping when I brought a platter of these bunnies to our Easter table buffet. I hope you can create a moment like that with the children in your life.

I bought several cans of pears for this recipe because the number of pears in each can will vary. Plus, the pears are not uniform in size in the cans. So, if you want to play it safe I recommend buying several cans.

I also think Boston lettuce works best for each bunny but if you want to use a loose leaf lettuce or baby spinach that will work just fine. You can get creative with the center garnish by using radishes, baby carrots or whatever you like. Enjoy!

Ingredients

· 2 or 3 cans of pear halves in fruit juice

· Whole cloves (or raisins cut in half)

· Hot Tamales candies or Red hot cinnamon candies

· Almonds sliced

· Cottage cheese

· Boston lettuce leaves

Instructions

1. Wash lettuce and place leaves on a platter.

2. Drain pear halves and pat dry. Place on platter as shown in picture.

3. Push cloves into the pears to resemble eyes. Or you can cut raisins in small pieces and place on pears to resemble eyes.

4. Cut ends off a Hot Tamale candy to resemble a nose or lace the cinnamon candies at the end of each pear for the nose. (You may want to do this just before serving since the red color will spread from the pear juices).

5. Push 2 almond slices into the top of each pear for the bunny ears.

6. Place a small scoop of cottage cheese at the end of each pear for the tail

