Parents arrested after child reports abuse to school staff

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people in Bradford County are now in jail after a child reported abuse to people at school.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin Brown, 32, and Rosa Cibany, 29, Tuesday night.

Deputies say a child reported to staff members at an elementary school that they couldn’t sit or walk after being beaten by Brown.

A doctor confirmed these injuries were substantial enough for medical attention.

Both now face child neglect charges and Brown is also charged with child abuse.

