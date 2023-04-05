Parents arrested after child reports abuse to school staff

Kevin Brown, 32, and Rosa Cibany, 29, were arrested after their child reported to staff members at school that they couldn’t sit or walk after being beaten.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people in Bradford County are now in jail after a child reported abuse to people at school.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin Brown, 32, and Rosa Cibany, 29, Tuesday night.

Deputies say a child reported to staff members at an elementary school that they couldn’t sit or walk after being beaten by Brown.

A doctor confirmed these injuries were substantial enough for medical attention.

Both now face child neglect charges and Brown is also charged with child abuse.

