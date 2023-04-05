Plans for slaughterhouse in Newberry being met with resistance as commissioners move forward

Many protesters expressed concerns about health, environmental impacts and animal cruelty
Many protesters express concerns about health, environmental impacts and animal cruelty
By Ethan Budowsky
Apr. 4, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The majority of the commissioners voted in favor of the facility, with Ken Cornell as the lone dissenting vote, but they have a list of qualifications that must be met before a final decision is made.

The Alachua County Commission met to discuss plans about a proposed slaughterhouse in Newberry, but they were met with strong resistance.

The room was filled with people on both sides of the issue.

Beforehand, protesters held signs outside the commission building with messages opposed to the slaughterhouse.

They cited numerous reasons, but chief among them was that meat is unhealthy for humans.

“It’s 2023 and it’s time that we divest away from animal agriculture and move towards a plant-based food system,” said Shannon Blair. “Animal ag is producing meat, dairy, eggs and these are the things that are making us sick.”

Other reasons included environmental impacts and concerns about animal cruelty.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” said Harris Max. “If we’re looking at meat and dairy products, they’re unhealthy, they pollute like crazy, they’re horrible--absolutely one of the worst things we do for climate change.”

Those in favor of the meat processing plant were mostly farmers who believe it will help their profits.

One farmer said his profits would increase by 30-40 percent if he is allowed to sell directly to consumers.

“There are a number of ranchers that actually would like to have a local option,” said District 4 Commissioner, Ken Cornell, “but they also understand that the operation of the facility is a unique skill set. Some have expressed concerns to me about ‘look if you build it, you can’t own it, you can’t operate it, this is not something that a county government should do.”

However, Cornell said he is undecided.

“I want to understand what’s the public purpose and does our community support using public dollars for this purpose,” said Cornell.

The facility would cost the county more than $5 million and is expected to be complete by December 2026.

