Police: Skull, remains found in Gainesville are likely a male victim
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are getting closer to confirming the identity of human remains found on Wednesday.
A forensic team combed a lot near Southwest 13th Street on Thursday as they looked for evidence. The day before, a worker clearing the land found a human skull and other human remains.
Officers confirm the victim is likely a male. They have a lead on the identity of the remains but they need additional records to confirm.
