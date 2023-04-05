Police: Skull, remains found in Gainesville are likely a male victim

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are getting closer to confirming the identity of human remains found on Wednesday.

A forensic team combed a lot near Southwest 13th Street on Thursday as they looked for evidence. The day before, a worker clearing the land found a human skull and other human remains.

Officers confirm the victim is likely a male. They have a lead on the identity of the remains but they need additional records to confirm.

TRENDING: Gainesville Police pull over stolen car, arrest three on 10 charges of fraud, impersonation each

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.