Police: Skull, remains found in Gainesville are likely a male victim

Gainesville Police Department officers are getting closer to confirming the identity of human remains found on Wednesday
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are getting closer to confirming the identity of human remains found on Wednesday.

A forensic team combed a lot near Southwest 13th Street on Thursday as they looked for evidence. The day before, a worker clearing the land found a human skull and other human remains.

Officers confirm the victim is likely a male. They have a lead on the identity of the remains but they need additional records to confirm.

TRENDING: Gainesville Police pull over stolen car, arrest three on 10 charges of fraud, impersonation each

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

Columbia County Commission sets meeting with Lake City City Council to discuss Richardson Center
Columbia County Commission sets meeting with Lake City City Council to discuss Richardson Center
Columbia County Commission sets meeting with Lake City City Council to discuss Richardson Center
Forensic team investigates human remains found in Southwest Gainesville
Police: Skull, remains found in Gainesville are likely a male victim
Gainesville church serves nearly 500 people during food drive
Gainesville church serves nearly 500 people during food drive