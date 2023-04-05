Putnam County deputies respond to bomb threat at Rodman Dam

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County deputies responded to a bomb threat at the Rodman Dam early Wednesday morning.

According to deputies, a man on top of the Rodman Dam stated that he had a bomb.

A SWAT and drone team, along with a bomb squad and a robot from a separate sheriff’s office arrived at the scene.

The situation de-escalated before 3 a.m.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

