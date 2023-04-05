Putnam County deputies respond to bomb threat at Rodman Dam
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County deputies responded to a bomb threat at the Rodman Dam early Wednesday morning.
According to deputies, a man on top of the Rodman Dam stated that he had a bomb.
A SWAT and drone team, along with a bomb squad and a robot from a separate sheriff’s office arrived at the scene.
TRENDING:
The situation de-escalated before 3 a.m.
We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.