Rondoll Huggins defeats Joe Stephenson for seat two on Lake Butler City Commission

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake Butler has a full city commission again after a tight municipal race.

Rondoll Huggins is the new commissioner for seat two, defeating Joe Stephenson by six votes Tuesday.

Huggins now takes over the seat left vacant by former mayor Jack Schenck.

Just over a quarter of eligible voters turned out.

Huggins says he will work alongside the residents.

“I lead by example and i promise the citizens that i will work hard for them just like we train our bodies we we train ourselves to go to work every day I’m gonna show the citizens in these next upcoming months, said Huggins.”

Huggins also says he hopes to improve roads and Lakeside Park.

