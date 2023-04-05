TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Emma Clary (Branford)

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Branford’s Emma Clary treats you like family. The senior holds the school record in the javelin, throws shot and discus. But the team was thrown for a loop two weeks ago. When Clary was involved in what could have been a serious accident.

Clary said, “I go to college in Madison and I was driving back. I was coming to track practice. I got into a head-on collision on 90 and totaled my car. I had to go to the hospital.”

Thankfully, the senior suffered only a sprained ankle. Branford head coach Erin Clark is impressed by Clary’s quick recovery.

Clark said, “I was just concerned I did not know what was going with her. Of course I feel like her mom now when you say that. It is making me emotional, because I care so much for her. I think she handled it extremely well. Honestly, she was going through all the things that we tell athletes. Remain calm. Make sure I am breathing.” '

Clary said, “She is like a second mom to me. I am with her 24/7. We are always working together, she is always helping me improve on my throwing. She is always helping me learn about new stuff about athletic training. Here on the track team. I just feel like we are one big happy family and when I am throwing. I feel like I am doing my best and that I am where I am supposed to be.”

Clary has a 3.54 GPA and will attend the University of West Florida in the fall and continue her journey of becoming a certified athletic trainer.

The senior said, “I love helping people and always been into sports and athletics and being able to help athletes. It is really close to my heart and being able to work with my athletic trainer and have that strong relationship with them. It is something you can’t replace.”

A selfless woman back on track and ready to help others return to the field.

Clary said, “It’s not about the mistakes and the failures that you go through...It is about what you do afterwards...Because I would not be here without making the mistakes today.”

Emma Clary. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

