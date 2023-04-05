University of Florida joins FSU in banning TikTok, effective immediately

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida joined Florida State University in banning TikTok Friday, over concerns of data security.

UF officials sent out an email saying that TikTok, Tencent QQ, WeChat, Vkontakte, and Kaspersky are no longer allowed to be used or downloaded on university WiFi.

The email also states that any of these programs must be uninstalled from any official university devices.

The decision to ban TikTok comes from a recent emergency regulation from the Board of Governors, adopted on March 29, 2023.

The email also recommends students to stop using or delete TikTok, which they say will help protect personal information and university data.

Earlier in the year, the University of Florida sent an email to students discouraging the use of TikTok.

Multiple clubs at the university already deleted their TikTok accounts, like the JCA, a journalism club.

The email sent by UF is as follows:

To the University of Florida community: The University of Florida is taking steps to comply with the State University System Board of Governors Emergency Regulation 3.0075 – Security of Data and Related Information Technology Resources which was adopted by the Board of Governors on March 29, 2023. This regulation requires institutions to remove technologies published in the State University System (SUS) Prohibited Technologies List from any university-owned device and to block network traffic associated with these technologies. Effective immediately, the installation or use of Tencent QQ, TikTok, WeChat, VKontakte, and Kaspersky on any university-owned device, network, or to conduct any university business, including marketing and advertising, is prohibited. If you have installed any of these prohibited technologies on a university-owned mobile device or computer, you are required to remove it and cease using it. In addition, the use of any of these prohibited technologies on any UF Wi-Fi network is also prohibited. Finally, the university strongly recommends that everyone discontinue the use of these prohibited technologies and remove the apps from their personal devices. Taking this action will help protect your personal information as well as university data. The University of Florida continuously evaluates technology vendors and software products and services and maintains a list of approved technologies on UF’s Fast Path Solutions website. High-risk software and services that present an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the university are listed as ‘not permitted for use.’ More information about this action can be found on this FAQ page. The university treats the protection of UF data – academic records, research, financial information, and other sensitive, personally identifying information – as an institutional priority. Thank you for doing your part in helping to protect UF.

More information about the ban can be found on the UF FAQ page.

