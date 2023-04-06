Alachua County Pets: Periwinkle, Moose, and Amadeus

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a bright and beautiful pup, Periwinkle. This girl’s tail is always wagging, and she loves to run and is always searching for a new playmate.

Next is a gorgeous boy who wants to show some love to you Moose. This pup is still wanting to learn a few tricks but of course only if there’s treats.

Last is a pup with a lot of character Amadeus This boy can be won over with yummy treats and will thank you with a gentle kiss.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

