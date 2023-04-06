Columbia County Commission sets meeting with Lake City City Council to discuss Richardson Center

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The fate of the Richardson Community Center is still up in the air following Thursday morning’s Columbia County Commission meeting.

The county’s most recent offer to accept the deed if the city paid $150,000 was declined.

The city refused to pay the $150,000 for the center’s maintenance and programs, but voted unanimously to offer $50,000 instead.

Thursday morning, Columbia County commissioners met to discuss whether or not to accept that offer and unanimously decided that a special joint meeting would be called in order to discuss the center’s future.

“We have not turned off the electric, we have not shut off the water, we have not cancelled the insurance policy on the facility. We’re still, even though we no longer have tenancy, providing those services to it.”

David Kraus, County Manager

That special joint meeting between the city council and county commission is set for April 18.

