Father and two sons arrested in Ocala SWAT raid

An MCSO SWAT team and a United Drug Enforcement Strike Team found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, meth, heroin, as well as ammunition at a home in Ocala.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A United Drug Enforcement Strike Team in Ocala arrested four people on charges of fentanyl trafficking.

Ocala Police say UDEST, as well as an MCSO SWAT team searched a home on southwest 84th street that led to the arrest of Bernard Easter, 47, his two sons Shea Easter, 19, Bradley Easter, 24, and Christopher Jones, 31.

They say while in the home they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, meth, heroin, as well as ammunition.

