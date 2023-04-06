Father and two sons arrested in Ocala SWAT raid

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A United Drug Enforcement Strike Team in Ocala arrested four people on charges of fentanyl trafficking.

Ocala Police say UDEST, as well as an MCSO SWAT team searched a home on southwest 84th street that led to the arrest of Bernard Easter, 47, his two sons Shea Easter, 19, Bradley Easter, 24, and Christopher Jones, 31.

They say while in the home they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, meth, heroin, as well as ammunition.

