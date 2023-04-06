Florida’s attorney general warns about a synthetic drug called Xylazine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Attorney General, Ashley Moody is warning about the dangers of a drug called Xylazine.

According to the AG, more than 230 Floridians died with that drug in their system in 2021 and it is getting more popular.

It’s now the sixth most frequently identified drug in Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Labs.

Xylazine is being mixed with Fentanyl, making it difficult for first responders to treat it.

“We are very limited in the drugs that we have to combat that, if in fact you overdose. We are seeing this in more and more cases across Florida, and we want people to be aware of that,” says Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Moody is also asking the DEA to add this drug to the federal list of controlled substances.

It’s been outlawed in Florida since 2016.

