Gainesville church serves nearly 500 people during food drive

Food donations were supplied by Bread of The Mighty Food Bank
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville church congregation gathers every month to lighten the load off of families, who are in need of food.

The food donation is supplied by Bread of The Mighty Food Bank.

Ignite Church served nearly 500 people on Thursday.

Throughout the past three years, organizers say the need from the community is larger than ever.

“It’s never happened like that before, but today cars were lined up, wrapping around our building, wrapping around the street” said Crystal Harris. “We had to be like hey we need you guys to go around because we have no space, we have no more room.”

Volunteers say their need for food donations has never been greater.

They host this food drive on the first Thursday of every month

Latest News

Forensic team investigates human remains found in Southwest Gainesville
Forensic team investigates human remains found in Southwest Gainesville
