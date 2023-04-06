Gainesville resident appointed to be public member on Florida Bar Board of Governors

Shore was the president, board member, and campaign chair for the United Way of Alachua County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident has been appointed to be a public member on the Florida Bar Board of Governors.

Melanie Shore was chosen to be a non-lawyer member of the board.

She also currently serves on the board of of the Community Foundation of North Central Florida

She will replace Joseph Hudgins of Naples, whose second year term ends in June.

