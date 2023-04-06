Ignite Life Center hosts drive-thru food distribution in Gainesville

Ignite Life Center officials will host a drive-thru food distribution in Gainesville on Thursday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ignite Life Center officials will host a drive-thru food distribution in Gainesville on Thursday.

When attendees arrive to the distribution, you will pull in and park then wait for a volunteer.

They will direct you through the drive-thru food line to get your items.



The distribution will be held at 404 NW 14th Ave in Gainesville.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until supplies last.

