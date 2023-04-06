Lake City leaders say “no” to $150k for Richardson Center maintenance fee

Daily recording of the 6 am morning newscast.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The only stipulation for Columbia County to take the deed for the Richardson Community Center from Lake City has not been met.

Wednesday night, Lake City Council Members voted unanimously to not give Columbia County $150,000 in maintenance fees for the Richardson Community Center. The Columbia County Commission set that dollar amount as a means to accept the deed to the center. Both bodies have been going back and forth on ownership over the facility for the past few months and now the ball is back in Columbia County’s court. Lake City Council member Jake Hill Jr. thinks both boards should meet to set a more appropriate price.

RELATED STORY: Lake City and Columbia County Commissioners will discuss $150,000 annual maintenance plan for Richardson Center

“We can come together city and county and determine what the city can afford to do,” said Hill Jr.

The council did unanimously agree to give the county $50,000 for programs at the facility. Council Member Todd Sampson said he would like to see more than just recreation services at the site.

“I’m not a fan of the athletics programs, I think that’s a waste of time. I would like to see STEM, research something that’s going to help these kids find a job and get to the future,” said Sampson.

Columbia County Commission has a regularly scheduled meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Commissioners have previously stated that if stipulations weren’t met they would look into pulling out services at Richardson.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

Mayor Guinn has been serving the city of Ocala for 24 years.
‘There’s life after being a mayor’: Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not be seeking reelection
Kevin Brown, 32, and Rosa Cibany, 29, were arrested after their child reported to staff members...
Parents arrested after child reports abuse to school staff
Parents arrested after child reports abuse to school staff
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not run for reelection