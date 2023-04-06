Lake City leaders say “no” to $150k for Richardson Center maintenance fee

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The only stipulation for Columbia County to take the deed for the Richardson Community Center from Lake City has not been met.

Wednesday night, Lake City Council Members voted unanimously to not give Columbia County $150,000 in maintenance fees for the Richardson Community Center. The Columbia County Commission set that dollar amount as a means to accept the deed to the center. Both bodies have been going back and forth on ownership over the facility for the past few months and now the ball is back in Columbia County’s court. Lake City Council member Jake Hill Jr. thinks both boards should meet to set a more appropriate price.

“We can come together city and county and determine what the city can afford to do,” said Hill Jr.

The council did unanimously agree to give the county $50,000 for programs at the facility. Council Member Todd Sampson said he would like to see more than just recreation services at the site.

“I’m not a fan of the athletics programs, I think that’s a waste of time. I would like to see STEM, research something that’s going to help these kids find a job and get to the future,” said Sampson.

Columbia County Commission has a regularly scheduled meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Commissioners have previously stated that if stipulations weren’t met they would look into pulling out services at Richardson.

