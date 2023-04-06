Marion County UDEST raids drug house, arrests 4 suspects

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Easter family may spend the holiday in the Marion County Jail after a drug hunt found fentanyl at their home.

On March 30, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team searched a home on Southwest 84th Street in Ocala. They arrested Bernard Easter, 47, his two sons, Shea Easter, 19, and Bradley Easter, 24, and Christopher Jones, 31.

Jones tried to run from deputies, but a Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit caught him. He tried to toss bags containing fentanyl while he ran.

Deputies found Shea Easter in the bathroom apparently trying to flush fentanyl and heroin down the toilet. During the search, agents found additional fentanyl, meth, heroin, marijuana, and ammunition.

Bernard Easter was arrested for maintaining a dwelling used for drug use, possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cannabis, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was booked into jail with a $7,000 bond.

Shea Easter was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and tampering with evidence. He was booked into jail with a $75,000 bond.

Bradley Easter was arrested for possession of cannabis. He was booked into jail with a $3,000 bond.

Christopher Jones was arrested for possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. He was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

