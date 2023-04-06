MCFR Chief presents department plans to County Commissioners

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters are ringing the alarm for county commissioners to meet their needs to serve the community.

Fire Chef James Banta hopes to make improvements across the Marion County Fire Department. He discussed future plans, statistics and budgeting during a workshop to the Marion County Board of Commissioners Thursday.

The chief hopes to hire more employees to help with staffing, create new response units, and work on fixing stations in poor condition across the county. He also discussed the department’s immediate need for both transport and non-transport units.

Officials with MCFR said other fire departments are struggling to hire new recruits too, unless there is money on the table.

“Competitive wages and benefits that put us above the person or agency that has the most competitive wages right now will own the market. That’s a fact. Everyone else is having the same problem,” said Deputy Chief Robert Graff.

Graff said the department has already filled more than half of the positions needed, however most of them are still in training.

“While the positions are filled, we’re hoping that as soon as they get out of school that will really help put some relief and hopefully we don’t lose anymore [staff].”

According to the chief’s presentation, expanding the fire department would cost millions of dollars.

County commissioners were quick to ask questions about the fire department’s needs, costs and about any contracts already in place.

