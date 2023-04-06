Micanopy man attacks 82-year-old, chases man with pitchfork

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Micanopy is facing aggravated assault charges after chasing a man with a pitchfork. He is also accused of abusing an elderly person.

Charles Yorke, 69, was arrested on Wednesday, on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, battery on a person over the age of 65, and burglary with an assault connected to attacks on two men.

Deputies say Yorke went to the 82-year-old victim’s home on Northwest 58th Court in Micanopy. When the victim asked Yorke to leave, he punched the man multiple times and choked him.

The second victim was visiting the 82-year-old’s home when Yorke pushed him to the ground. Yorke then grabbed a pitchfork and began chasing the man down the road.

Yorke was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

