Sheriff: Witness heard gunshots, spotted car dumping Ockalawaha teenagers

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to piece together the evidence they’ve collected in the investigation of the murder of three teenagers in Ocklawaha. On Thursday, the sheriff shared the key pieces of evidence he hopes will solve the case.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says his deputies have collected multiple cell phones, phone records, DNA, fingerprints, and surveillance video connected to the murder of Layla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and a 17-year-old boy. The three teenagers were dumped in separate locations and found on Thursday night, Friday morning, and Saturday afternoon.

Woods explains the video is key. It shows Layla’s 2015 Chevy Cruze, which was pulled out of a pond on Saturday, before and after her body was dumped.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released an image of the car used during the murder of three teenagers in the Forest Lakes Park area of Ockawaha

Layla was found on Thursday night alive with a gunshot wound to the head by a dumpster at Southeast 183rd Avenue Road near Forest Lakes Park. The sheriff says a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing the car hit the dumpster before fleeing the scene.

“There is a gap in there,” said Sheriff Woods. “The time frame between March 30 around 10:48 p.m. and Saturday around 1 p.m. We need anyone who may have seen the vehicle, that lives in the neighborhood, between that time frame. Now, they may think it is small, if they just only saw it at this time at a particular location, that is vital. It is not insignificant, it is not small.”

Due to the witness’ report, the sheriff believes the suspects were in the car with the victims. He could not clarify who was driving the vehicle.

The victims were all friends and were together during the incident. As a result, the sheriff considers the crime an isolated incident and does not believe there is a threat to the public.

When asked about whether drugs or illegal weapons were involved in the case, Woods said he could not answer to ensure the integrity of the case. He did say, detectives have received information about possible gang activity related to the case.

“I’ve called it a hybrid gang, called it a wannabe gang, most people know it as a neighborhood gang. The best way to describe it is, when we say a true gang in law enforcement, we’re referring to those who have a strong organizational structure, sort of like the mob in the 1920s.”

He explained that neighborhood gangs are small and usually made up of teenagers who are engaging in criminal activity.

Woods said he couldn’t share much more information about the victims, particularly the 17-year-old boy, due to Marsy’s Law.

Friends and family of Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles have set up gofundme fundraisers to raise money for the funeral expenses.

