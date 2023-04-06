Single car crash in Levy County kills Chiefland man

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A single-vehicle crash in Chiefland left a 43-year-old man dead.

On Wednesday, a car was traveling northbound on Northwest 70th Avenue, going around a left hand curve when the car veered of the road.

According to FHP troopers, the car went onto the grass shoulder where the front end collided with a tree.

TRENDING: Sheriff Woods speaks on Ocklawaha murders as deputies retrace location of victim’s car

Upon impact, the car was engulfed in flames with the man still inside.

Levy County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and put out the fire.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.