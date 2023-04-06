‘There’s life after being a mayor’: Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not be seeking reelection

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In a surprise announcement, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said he will not be seeking reelection later this year.

Mayor Guinn, 68, gave no specific reason for the sudden change of heart but said all things must come to an end.

RELATED: Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not run for reelection

“Qualification is July the 14th,” shared Mayor Guinn. “I wanted to give people plenty of time that want to come out and run to do that. Make their decisions and do whatever they need to do, raise money.”

Mayor Guinn has been serving the city of Ocala for 24 years, 2 years as a councilman, and 12 years as mayor. The mayor serves a two-year term.

“As far as what I’m going do, I mean I’ll look at things in the private sector, some things in the public sector,” stated Mayor Guinn. “But who knows, we’ll see.”

Mayor Guinn said he plans to continue to be involved in Ocala. He said one of his main focuses is to make sure the police department is supported by the next mayor.

“I would take a bullet for any of them if I had to,” share Mayor Guinn. “I love them that much. So whoever becomes the mayor, whoever it may be, they need to make sure that the police department is taken care of.”

He told TV20 he predicts five candidates will run for mayor; one has already filed. Mayor Guinn took a look back at his legacy and recounted being part of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition on the Florida Advisory Board. He said being a member of the non-profit allowed him to bring back 24 stranded Americans in Lima Peru years ago.

Mayor Guinn also recalled some challenges, like being accused of being a member of the KKK. “It was one of the most ridiculous things I had to go through and that was all over the country,” shared Mayor Guinn.

Guinn made clear he leaves the city in great shape and is ready to pass the baton.

“It’s just been an absolute honor to do this and like I said I’m not going anywhere” shared Mayor Guinn. “I’m gonna be around.”

Voters will pick a new mayor and two city council members in September.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City leaders say “no” to $150k for Richardson Center maintenance fee

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.