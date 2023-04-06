‘There’s life after being a mayor’: Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not be seeking reelection

Mayor Guinn has been serving the city of Ocala for 24 years.
Mayor Guinn has been serving the city of Ocala for 24 years.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In a surprise announcement, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said he will not be seeking reelection later this year.

Mayor Guinn, 68, gave no specific reason for the sudden change of heart but said all things must come to an end.

RELATED: Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not run for reelection

“Qualification is July the 14th,” shared Mayor Guinn. “I wanted to give people plenty of time that want to come out and run to do that. Make their decisions and do whatever they need to do, raise money.”

Mayor Guinn has been serving the city of Ocala for 24 years, 2 years as a councilman, and 12 years as mayor. The mayor serves a two-year term.

“As far as what I’m going do, I mean I’ll look at things in the private sector, some things in the public sector,” stated Mayor Guinn. “But who knows, we’ll see.”

Mayor Guinn said he plans to continue to be involved in Ocala. He said one of his main focuses is to make sure the police department is supported by the next mayor.

“I would take a bullet for any of them if I had to,” share Mayor Guinn. “I love them that much. So whoever becomes the mayor, whoever it may be, they need to make sure that the police department is taken care of.”

He told TV20 he predicts five candidates will run for mayor; one has already filed. Mayor Guinn took a look back at his legacy and recounted being part of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition on the Florida Advisory Board. He said being a member of the non-profit allowed him to bring back 24 stranded Americans in Lima Peru years ago.

Mayor Guinn also recalled some challenges, like being accused of being a member of the KKK. “It was one of the most ridiculous things I had to go through and that was all over the country,” shared Mayor Guinn.

Guinn made clear he leaves the city in great shape and is ready to pass the baton.

“It’s just been an absolute honor to do this and like I said I’m not going anywhere” shared Mayor Guinn. “I’m gonna be around.”

Voters will pick a new mayor and two city council members in September.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City leaders say “no” to $150k for Richardson Center maintenance fee

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

County officials say if they do not accept the deed they will hand over the keys April 6
Lake City leaders say “no” to $150k for Richardson Center maintenance fee
Kevin Brown, 32, and Rosa Cibany, 29, were arrested after their child reported to staff members...
Parents arrested after child reports abuse to school staff
Parents arrested after child reports abuse to school staff
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not run for reelection