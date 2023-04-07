Alachua County Jail to offer free phone calls for inmates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County inmates can now get some free calls to their friends and loved ones through a new county phone plan.

Alachua County currently allows inmates to make calls to their friends and loved ones, but those call could be free through a new county phone plan.

The commission decided 4-1 to start reduced cost and some free calls to Alachua County inmates, on an interim basis

Commissioner Chuck Chestnut was against the motion, saying he wanted a more conservative estimate for cost and implementation.

The county is also eliminating their contract with Securus, the company that runs the jail’s phone service.

Residents in the crowd showed their support for that measure.

The commission chair believes because companies should not be making a big profit on the calls.

According to Commissioner Anna Prizzia, “they make money off the families they charge fees, they charge connection fees. They charge like the dollar fees to put the money on the account and then they charge the permanent fee for the usage.”

The County Attorney will now work with Sheriff Clovis Watson to determine how the number of free calls will increase through the length of this trial period.

Staff are working for a full free call plan by October 1st.

