Box truck and semi-truck collide on U.S. Highway 441 in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A box truck driver is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 441 in the city of Alachua.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, both trucks were heading southbound on U.S. 441 at 8 a.m. The box truck rear-ended a milk-transporting semi-truck.

Neither vehicle had any passengers. Troopers say the box truck driver died at the scene. No other injuries are reported.

Southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 441 was shut down beginning at Northwest 173rd street and up to I-75.

