City commissioners approve ‘Gainesville 121’ mixed-use development

Gainesville city commissioners voted 6-1 in favor of an 1,800-acre mixed-use development, located along State Road 121, just north of U.S 441.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After many years of back-and- forth struggle, a major mixed-use development has received the green light from Gainesville city commissioners.

Commissioners approved a land use change for nearly 1,800 acres of land along State Road 121, just north of U.S 441.

The property that developer Weyerhaueser is now calling “Gainesville 121″ will include a mixed use central district, a mixed residential area, and conservation land.

Commissioners voted 6-1 in favor of the plan.

Mayor Harvey Ward voted against it, noting heavy traffic is already causing problems on nearby roads.

All of the plans and background for this development can be found on the City of Gainesville’s website, using this link.

