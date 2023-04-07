Crash in Levy County leaves two people in the hospital

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to UF Health Shands after a wreck on US 19 in Levy County Thursday morning.

According to FHP troopers, a 24-year-old driver from Chiefland stopped an SUV at the intersection of US 19 and Northwest 140th Street.

A second driver, a 65-year old woman from Old Town was hit by the man’s vehicle once they attempted to fully cross.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second driver only suffered minor injuries.

