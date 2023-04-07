DEVELOPING: MCSO made arrests in connection to the triple-homicide in Ocklawaha
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is announcing they have made arrests in connection to the triple-homicide in Ocklawaha.
Sheriff Billy Woods is holding a press conference at 9 a.m. to discuss updates and arrests.
This is a developing story and will update when we have more information.
We will have a reporter live at the press conference and will livestream it on our website.
