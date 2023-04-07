DEVELOPING: MCSO made arrests in connection to the triple-homicide in Ocklawaha

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in connection to the triple-homicide in...
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in connection to the triple-homicide in Ocklawaha.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is announcing they have made arrests in connection to the triple-homicide in Ocklawaha.

Sheriff Billy Woods is holding a press conference at 9 a.m. to discuss updates and arrests.

This is a developing story and will update when we have more information.

We will have a reporter live at the press conference and will livestream it on our website.

RELATED: Sheriff: Witness heard gunshots, spotted car dumping Ockalawaha teenagers

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new,...
Marion County Pets: Luma, Sadie, and Whiskey
Marion County Pets: Luma, Sadie, and Whiskey
This is what you missed in our conversation with K-Country!
“What’s up” with K-Country 4/7
“What’s up” with K-Country 4/7