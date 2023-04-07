Florida House and Senate negotiate on a record state budget

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida House and Senate are beginning negotiations on a record state budget.

Both chambers unanimously passed proposals topping 113 billion dollars this week.

They will need to reach an agreement on a final budget before the end of the session on May 5th.

The state has higher-than-expected tax revenues this year.

“If you support bold, transformational, comprehensive, fundamental reimagining of education funding, that puts students and parents above all else, then you support this budget,” said State Rep. Tom Leek, R- Ormond Beach.

The Senate is proposing a three-percent raise for state employees while the House proposed six percent.

“Historic funding for K-12, vocational, higher ed, roads, prisons, workforce housing, environmental protection and land acquisition, just to name a few. Yet, we place historic amounts of money into our rainy-day fund and other trust funds,” said State Sen. Doug Broxon R- Pensacola.

While they voted for the budget proposal, democrats called for added oversight of school vouchers, and more money for childcare services and the environment.

