Gainesville Police cancels meeting discussing department’s K-9 unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The next public meeting discussing controversies over the Gainesville Police Department’s K-9 unit has been canceled.

This was supposed to be the third out of three meetings about the unit, scheduled for Monday at Littlewood Elementary.

The meetings are for residents to ask questions and give their input on the state of the unit.

GPD officials say the K-9 unit improves public safety, but during the previous meetings, residents voiced some concerns.

These meetings come after Terrell Bradley lost an eye when a GPD K-9 mauled him during an arrest last summer.

