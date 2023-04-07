Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz explains his motivation behind leading the agency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bobby Schultz was the first Gilchrest County Sheriff to be elected as the President of the Florida Sheriffs Association.

“I always wanted to serve in some way. My original plan was to join the Marine Corp. I had an older brother who just retired, and then I had a younger brother who served, who was killed during the first Gulf War during a training exercise here state side.”

Bobby Shultz grew up in Gilchrest County. Before becoming Gilchrest County Sheriff in 2013, growing up Shultz wanted to be in the military like his brothers. But life took a different route.

“In small rural counties, there’s only so many opportunities to serve,” said Schultz. “So I started my career with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Jim Floyd as a Corrections Officer and Dispatcher.”

Even though he never served, Shultz did spend time in Afghanistan during “Operation Enduring Freedom” when he was contracted by the State Department. He said the experience helped him become a better leader.

RELATED: Sheriff Mark Hunter talks about running the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

“I remember sitting in the Afghanistan center thinking, ‘this is what you wanted big boy, now you got it.’” Schultz added, “I went out, I trained, I’ve done lot of assessing. And then I go out in the field with them and teach them how to be police officers. Sometimes some days were better than others, but it was something I’ll never forget.”

Something else Schultz and his agency will never forget, are the deaths of Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Sheriff Taylor Lindsey. They were killed on April 19th 2018. He said it caused some of his team to rethink their jobs.

“You’re low pay, and you have the aspect and the possibility that you could be killed,” explained Schultz. “It can be a dauting task to get people to come to work.” He also mentioned, “five years later, we are just now getting back to somewhat of a day to day operations of normal.”

Gilchrist County is known for its recreational activities, with lots of springs, and the Suwannee River on one side, and the Santa Fe River on the other. Schultz has a warning for visitors. He mentioned, “when they come to our area, come her on vacation but don’t leave here on probation.”

While sitting down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio, Schultz also voiced his thoughts on his nephew sending lewd photos to a minor. 22-year-old Anthony Douglas is in the Alachua County Jail. He turned himself in in December, after sending sexually explicit photos to the daughter of the undersheriff of Gilchrist County. Douglas is a Bell resident and is also the brother-in-law of the victim. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement got involved because Douglas is the nephew of Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz.

“They completed their investigation and the Sheriff’s Office was not involved in it for obvious reasons,” explained Schultz. “And we will see how the case draws out. You know I love my family. It’s horrible for everybody, the victim, the families involved, but we’ll let it play out in the courts. You know, could have I done anything differently. No mam I could not have done anything differently, it’s all very unfortunate and I hate the situation all around.”

Sheriff Schultz also commented on his agency’s role in the Demiah Appling case. The Dixie County teen went missing on October 16th. The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Dixie County deputies in December, about a possible body in their area. The 14 year old’s remains were found in the “sun springs community” near bell. Once Gilchrist deputies found the body, they contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“One of the things I’ve always said is while I have some very good men and women that work for us,” said Schultz. “I don’t want to do something that’s going to adversely affect an investigation. And I want to make sure it’s complete. They have resources that I don’t have. They have an expertise that some of my members don’t have currently so we work in conjunction with them.”

19-year-old Waymore Gerhardt is indicted for first degree murder and tampering with evidence in the case. His pre-trial date is scheduled for April 26th, with the trial in May from the 15th - 18th.

Along with working with the community he loves, Schultz is looking forward to the construction of a new jail this time next year, and is hopeful to get the Sheriff’s Office accredited.

“It’s going to allow us to be a little bit more accountable,” said Schultz. “We’ll have, what we do have a policy of procedures. There’s state guidelines you can go by.” He added, “and it just allows you to be more effective in what you do.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.